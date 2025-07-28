Kogi Govt. promises justice for slain photojournalist

The Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo has directed security agencies to carry out a thorough investigation into the gruesome murder of photojournalist Ayo Aiyepeku in Lokoja, assuring the family of the deceased that justice will be served.

Ododo’s directive came days after Aiyepeku was killed allegedly by a prison officer in a building where his media organisation also has its office in the state.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, expressed deep sorrow over the killing and assured both the family of the deceased and the public that it is committed to ensuring justice is served.

“Justice may not bring the dead back to life, but it will console the family that their son did not die in vain,” he said.

“We will work closely with security agencies to ensure the full truth is uncovered, and those responsible face the full weight of the law.

According to police reports, the journalist was lured from his office in Lokoja to a compound housing a poultry farm, where he was allegedly murdered by Adebayo Pelumi, an officer of the Nigeria Correctional Service.

The suspect is said to have dismembered Aiyepeku’s body and stored it in a freezer before fleeing the scene.

The police later found Pelumi dead in a hotel in Lokoja, with a suicide note and a bottle of insecticide by his side.

The Kogi State Police Command has launched a full investigation into the incident and handed the case over to its Criminal Investigation Department for further inquiry.

The family of the deceased, led by his father, James Aiyepeku, has called on Governor Ododo and security agencies to help recover Ayo’s body and ensure that those involved in his killing are held accountable.

Speaking to reporters, the family said they had been devastated by the loss and urged the state to honour Ayo’s memory by ensuring thorough investigation and prosecution.

The gruesome nature of the murder has raised fresh concerns about the safety of journalists in Nigeria.

Media rights organisations and civil society groups have condemned the killing and called for greater protection of press workers, especially at the state level.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Kogi State, Miller Dantawaye, has appealed to the public to provide credible information that could aid the investigation. He assured residents that the police would work to uncover all the facts surrounding the murder.

On the other hand, Ododo has urged residents to remain calm and law-abiding while investigations continue. He stressed that the state remains committed to upholding the rule of law and protecting the rights of its citizens.

As calls for justice intensify, the Kogi State Government has reiterated its resolve to support the victim’s family and ensure that Aiyepeku’s killers do not escape justice.