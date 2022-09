Kogi Govt. prepares mass burial for 130 unclaimed corpses

The Kogi Government has prepared a mass burial for 130 unclaimed corpses deposited at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) mortuary, Lokoja.

The unclaimed corpses were said to be that of victims of accidents, armed robbers and kidnappers deposited at FMC morgue for months without families or relations coming out to claim them.

The General Manager, Kogi Sanitation and Waste Management Board, Elizabeth Arokoyo said that the corpses were given mass burial at the Felele public cemetery.

Arokoyo, represented by the Acting Secretary of the board, Mr Ajayi Olufemi, noted that the law permits the board to bury unclaimed corpses in a bid to ensure that the environment is safe for habitation.

Speaking to newsmen yesterday, she said the corpses deposited at the mortuary by the Police and Federal Road Safety Corps had stayed too long hence, the decision to bury them.

”We made announcement through the broadcast and print media organisations for relations of corpses to come and claim them but the efforts did not yield the desired results,” she said.

The general manager further reiterated the state government commitment towards ensuring that the environment was safe for people to live.

“All the people evacuating and burying these bodies have been sanitised. Just like I said earlier, we have made several announcements on radio, television and other media houses about the unclaimed bodies.

“But, as I speak to you, nothing is heard from family members, relations, and friends of this Corpses.

“So they have to be buried because they have been in the mortuary for a long time without anybody coming for them,” she added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook