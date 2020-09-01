Kogi Govt. okays schools resumption amid COVID-19 decline

After a thorough assessment of primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions’ compliance with coronavirus protocols, the Kogi State Government has approved September 14th for the resumption of all educational institutions in the state.

The government further directed that all institutions in the state must sustain the strict adherence to coronavirus protocols released by healthcare officials.

Announcing the date at a press briefing in Lokoja, Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Wemi Jones, stated that on the approved date, all academic activities must resume across the state.

Jones added that on the approved date, all schools including tertiary institutions, should reopen and commence academic activities.

The commissioner, however, cautioned schools management to ensure compliance with all COVID-19 prevention protocols as stipulated by Nigeria Center for Disease Control(NCDC) for academic institutions.