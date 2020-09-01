Report on Interest
under logo

Obasa releases proofs on lawmakers’ inauguration…

The Guild

Tunisia announces date to partially reopen economy

The Guild

South Korea indicts sect over coronavirus murders

The Guild
Education

Kogi Govt. okays schools resumption amid COVID-19 decline

By Ibe Wada

By Wada Maminetu Ibe

After a thorough assessment of primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions’ compliance with coronavirus protocols, the Kogi State Government has approved September 14th for the resumption of all educational institutions in the state.

The government further directed that all institutions in the state must sustain the strict adherence to coronavirus protocols released by healthcare officials.

Announcing the date at a press briefing in Lokoja, Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Wemi Jones, stated that on the approved date, all academic activities must resume across the state.

Jones added that on the approved date, all schools including tertiary institutions, should reopen and commence academic activities.

The commissioner, however, cautioned schools management to ensure compliance with all COVID-19 prevention protocols as stipulated by Nigeria Center for Disease Control(NCDC) for academic institutions.

Wada Maminetu Ibe 55 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.