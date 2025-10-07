Kogi Govt., military begin profiling of mining firms after attacks

Following attacks in Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi, the State Government and Security agencies have concluded plans to profile mining firms and other individuals operating within the sector across the state.

They said that the move was to ensure effective monitoring and regulation of the mining operations to prevent further attacks after the incident that claimed lives in Isanlu-Esa axis of Kogi.

The State Governor, Usman Ododo, who disclosed this yesterday during a visit to Isanlu-Esa in Yagba West Local Government Area, vowed to stamp out criminal activities in the area.

The visit followed recent cases of kidnapping and killings along Okunran, Okoloke, and Isanlu-Esa communities, which have heightened tension in Yagba West Local Government Area.

He cautioned traditional rulers against indiscriminate allocation of land to unknown individuals, stressing that henceforth, anyone with mining licences must be properly profiled by the government and security agencies to prevent security breaches.

Ododo commended the gallantry of the security agencies and sympathized with families that lost loved ones to the recent attacks,

“Let me thank you for your efforts at ensuring security in this area. Your synergy has made your assignment easier, and I am always ready to provide all necessary support to triumph over criminality,” the Governor said.

“I also want to commiserate with families and communities that have lost their loved ones. As your Governor, I share in your pains, and I am determined to make criminality a thing of the past in this Local Government. I was elected to protect lives and property, and we will not relent until Kogi State is safe.”

Ododo also paid tribute to the gallant officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, assuring their families that their sacrifices would not be in vain.

Welcoming the Governor, the Commander of the Nigerian Army in charge of the operation, Brigadier General K. U. Sidi, commended the combined efforts of the security agencies, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, Department of State Services (DSS), and special forces in combating criminality in the area.

Sidi expressed appreciation to the Governor for his sustained support to the security agencies, noting that the provision of logistics and other assistance had strengthened their capacity to secure the area. He also acknowledged the “invaluable contributions” of the Hybrid Force from the Office of the National Security Adviser to the ongoing operation in Yagba West.

The traditional ruler of Isanlu-Esa, Oba Olufemi Theophilus, thanked the Governor for personally visiting the community, describing the visit as a demonstration of responsive and responsible leadership.

The royal father appealed to the security agencies to maintain their presence in the area until criminal activities are completely eradicated. He also called on the Federal Government to fix the road leading to the community to facilitate free movement and enhance security operations.