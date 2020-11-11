Kogi Govt. gets approval to establish Nigeria’s 50th state varsity

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted Kogi State Government permission to establish another state tertiary institution, increasing number of state-owned varsities in the country to 50.

NUC added that the approval was granted in recognition of the state government investment towards development of education and that drive remained the best approach in adding value to the lives of its citizens.

With NUC approval of the new University, Confluence University of Science and Technology, (CUSTECH) Osara, to the state, the number of state owned varsities in Kogi has increased to two.

At a short ceremony yesterday at the NUC office in Abuja, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Prof. Adamu Rasheed, while reading out the letter of recognition for the institution’s establishment, noted that the newly recognized State University would have the maximum support of the commission.

He enjoined the state government to take full advantage of both professional and technical advice that the commission statutorily provides for the establishment, funding and operation of the University, adding that all other supporting agencies including Tertiary Education Trust FUND, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have been notified.

Earlier in his address, the state Governor, Yahya Bello, noted that the future of the country would be driven by Science and Technology, hence the recognition by the state to establish an institution of learning that would help utilize the State and Nation’s resources for its ultimate benefits.

The Governor assured that the Institution would be of international standard in the quality of it’s staffers, students and the learning environment, as it would focus on functional education.

He pointed out that the Nation and even the state being blessed with numerous resources required the establishment of such institution which would promote local manufacturing and reduce dependence on importation.

Bello revealed the state’s readiness to commence activities ranging from the establishment of the institution which was introduced through an executive bill to the State House of Assembly which has been signed into law.

He also notified that the state was already funding the institution’s account while they were sourcing for other avenues for the running of its operation in the nearest future.