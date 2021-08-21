Kogi Govt. evacuates stranded students from Plateau crisis zone

Following the recent attacks in Plateau State, the Kogi State Government has evacuated dozens of stranded indigenes studying across tertiary institutions in the state.

The students were said to have been evacuated after Plateau State Government imposed a curfew on the state particularly on communities in Jos North Local Government which resulted in University of Jos (UNIJOS) management announcing a complete closure of the learning institution.

As gathered, the students returned in buses with heavy security escorts provided by the State Government to ensure that they were reunited with their parents.

The students’ arrival was confirmed on Saturday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Muhammed Onogwu, who said that the move was to protect the students from been attacked.

“This was as a result of the directive of Governor Yahaya Bello mandating that everything necessary must be done to return the students safely back home.

“While describing the event on the Plateau as unfortunate, the governor assured the students of their quick return to school, noting that the authority in Plateau State was on top of the situation to restore law and order in the state”, Onogwu added.

The evacuation came after clashes between some residents led to the murder of over 22 travellers returning to Ondo after attending an Islamic programme in Bauchi State.

The travellers’ five buses were attacked by irate youths in the Rukuba area of Jos, Plateau State. and efforts by the victim to pacify the angry youths, that had earlier blocked the road over recent attacks as well as killings of residents by suspected herder militiamen in Bassa local government area of the state, proved abortive.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

