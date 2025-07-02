Kogi Govt. educates traders, artisans on tax benefits

In an effort to boost grassroots economic participation and public revenue, the Kogi State Government has embarked on a statewide enlightenment campaign to educate traders and artisans on the importance and benefits of paying taxes.

The government called on residents of the state to voluntarily comply with their tax obligations, stressing that the revenue generated is crucial for delivering better services and infrastructure across the state.

The Executive Chairman of the Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS), Salihu Enehe, who made the appeal during a conference in Lokoja, emphasized that voluntary tax compliance is not only a civic duty but also a demonstration of patriotism and responsibility.

Enehe said the timely and accurate payment of taxes by citizens is critical to supporting government efforts in areas such as infrastructure development, healthcare, education, and security.

He noted that KGIRS has intensified efforts to raise awareness among the populace, especially within the informal sector, about the importance of tax compliance.

According to him, sensitisation campaigns are ongoing across all 21 local government areas to educate market traders, business owners, and employers about their roles in contributing to the state’s internally generated revenue.

“We are urging all citizens to see tax payment as a shared responsibility. When people willingly comply, the government is better positioned to plan and execute projects that benefit everyone,” he said.

The revenue boss also warned against dealing with unauthorised revenue collectors, urging residents to verify the identity of officials before making any payment.

Enehe assured that KGIRS will continue to engage stakeholders and strengthen its relationship with the public in a bid to build a transparent and efficient tax system in Kogi State.