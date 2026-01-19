Kogi Govt. deploys security drones against banditry

The Kogi State Government has unveiled newly procured security drones designed to strengthen surveillance, intelligence gathering and offensive operations against bandits and other criminal elements across the state.

The drones, according to the government, are capable of operating in difficult terrains, monitoring forest hideouts, tracking suspicious movements and supporting precision-led security operations to deny criminals safe havens.

The unveiling took place on Monday, during a security event in Kogi State, where the Governor, Ahmed Ododo, formally presented the drones as part of the state’s ongoing investment in technology-driven security measures.

Speaking at the event, Governor Ododo said the acquisition of the drones underscores his administration’s zero tolerance for criminality and firm resolve to protect lives and property in all parts of the state.

He warned bandits, kidnappers and their sponsors that their days were numbered, stressing that Kogi State would neither negotiate with nor surrender territory to criminals.

The governor explained that the drones would enhance early detection of threats, improve coordination among security agencies and allow faster, intelligence-driven deployment of forces, particularly in forests and border corridors previously exploited by criminal groups.

He noted that the deployment builds on existing security achievements, including the establishment of an intelligence-led security framework, the absorption of over 2,700 vigilante personnel into the civil service, recruitment of hunters across the 21 local government areas and sustained clearance operations in flashpoints.

Governor Ododo also highlighted other investments made by his administration, such as the construction of a Quick Response Unit, procurement of patrol vehicles, motorcycles, communication gadgets and protective gear to improve mobility and response time.

While sympathising with victims of criminal activities, the governor assured residents that his government was fully prepared to confront and defeat all criminal elements, declaring Kogi State unsafe for criminals but secure for law-abiding citizens.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for his support in strengthening national and sub-national security efforts, as well as security chiefs and agencies for their collaboration, and praised the State Security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara, alongside vigilantes, hunters and community leaders for their roles in safeguarding the state.

The governor urged residents to continue supporting security agencies through timely intelligence sharing, noting that community cooperation remains critical to sustaining peace and security in Kogi State.