Kogi Gov. signs N145.8bn 2022 appropriation bill into law

The Govenor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has signed the state 2022 Appropriation Bill of N145.8 billion into law which is aimed at ensuring greater performance and livelihood of the state.

The budget which was tagged, ‘Budget of accelerated result’, was made up of N90.1 billion representing 61.79 per cent recurrent expenditure and N55.7 billion representing 38.21 per cent capital expenditure.

While signing the Appropriation Bill in Lokoja, Bello, assured residents of greater performance in 2022, adding that his administration takes the welfare of the state very seriously and would ensure their needs are adequately catered for always.

“Today marks another milestone in the history of Kogi State with the signing into law 2022 budget.

“ This is because my administration has tried to stem corruption to the bare to give better service to the people of the state with good accountability and service.

We will continue to guarantee zero corruption in Kogi State. Corruption will never lead us anywhere, we try our best to stem it to the bare, if not at zero level in Kogi State. “I want to assure you that we will continue to be transparent in our governance and ensure the effective run of citizen driven development at all times.” he said.

