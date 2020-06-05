Kogi gov lifts lockdown after suspected COVID-19 cases test negative

By Idowu Abdullahi,

Three days after imposing a total lockdown to ensure aggressive contact tracing, the Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, has lifted the absolute lockdown placed on Kabba/Bunu communities over touted index coronavirus the alleged Covid19 index cases in those communities.

He said the decision to lift the lockdown emplaced on the community was reached after all the tests carried out on the suspected cases returned negative.

Bello noted that though the lifting of the lockdown came barely three days the government commenced the contact tracing and testing of people in the communities, it had achieved the aim of the measure.

The Governor, through a statement released to newsmen on Friday, maintained that the state remains coronavirus free as it had earlier maintained, adding that it is of no use to wait till the end of the initial 14 days lockdown declared on Monday before lifting the lockdown.

According to him, the claims by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) were false, saying the center was only playing politics with the pandemic.

“We have collated many samples during the lockdown and they all returned negative. We have sent all the samples to NCDC for further claims.

“Exercise was concluded within three days. We have faced Lassa and yellow fevers outbreak in the past and we have curtailed them successfully without making noise about it.

“The mission of locking down the Kabba/Bunu area is already accomplished. I, therefore, lift the lockdown immediately. Kabba people should come out and do their lawful businesses.

“I appreciate everyone involved as there was no single history of molestation from the law enforcement agencies during the period of lockdown.

“We have been vindicated by this latest development that Kogi remained Covid19 free. We have no issue to join with NCDC, we only enjoined them to be professional, and respect their own rule of engagement.

“You cannot allocate a figure of test not carried out in the state for the state. The NCDC should tell us their political angle so that we can face them politically. They should not politicise everything,” the statement read.