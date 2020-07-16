Kogi Gov. heads APC guber primary election committee in Ondo

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has named the Kogis State Governor, Yahaya Bello, as head of its Ondo State Governorship Primary Election Committee.

It explained that while Bello is to head its Governorship Primary Election Committee, Emperor Chris Baywood Ibe will chair the Primary Election Appeal Committee for the exercise slated for the July 20 in the state.

The ruling party, through a statement released on Thursday by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, said both committees would be inaugurated by the Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni at the APC National Secretariat on Friday (tomorrow).

Nabena listed Olorogun O’tega Emerhor to serve as Secretary of the primary election committee. Other members are Alwan Hassan, Chief Samuel Sambo, Hajia Binta Salihu, Mr. Emma Andy, Dr. Adebayo Adelabu, Abdullahi Aliyu and Mrs. Margret Ngozi Igwe.

According to him, Arch. Abdulmimuni Okara would serve as Secretary of the appeal committee while members of the committee include Mr. Festus Fientes, Mr. Okon Owoefiak, Mr. Abba Isah, Alh. Umar Duhu, Hon. Sani El-katuzu, Mrs. Osuere Eunice, and Emeka Agaba.