Kogi Gov distributes 30 transformers to boost power supply

Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, has flagged off the distribution and installation of 30 units of 500kVA transformers across the three senatorial districts of the state to enhance electricity supply and stimulate economic growth.

The transformers, procured by the state government, will be installed in selected areas within the three senatorial districts to strengthen electricity networks and boost local economic activities.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony held at the Government House in Lokoja, Governor Ododo said the initiative demonstrates his administration’s commitment to fulfilling its promise of improving power infrastructure and empowering communities.

The governor described the exercise as a major step toward lighting up rural areas and improving the living standards of Kogi residents.

He assured that the transformers would be distributed equitably to ensure fairness and balanced development across the state, urging communities to protect the installations from vandalism and misuse.

Governor Ododo also expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support, which he said has made governance more effective in the state.

Reiterating his administration’s resolve to continue replicating President Tinubu’s developmental strides at the state level, he said, “This electrification project is a key component of our agenda to drive growth and enhance the welfare of our people.”

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Rural and Energy Development, Muhammed Abdulmutalib, described the initiative as a landmark achievement and a testament to the governor’s commitment to rural transformation.

“This project will stimulate economic activities and improve productivity across Kogi State,” Abdulmutalib stated.