Kogi Gov. cautions youths against political thuggery, others

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has cautioned Nigerian youths against being used as mercenaries to foment violence through political thuggery among others, saying it was important for the younger generations to remain focused, and clamour for a leadership position.

It explained that it was high time the Nigerian youths pause to reflect on the country’s trajectory and understand the critical need for their input and active participation in the role of nation-building.

Bello, an advocate of youth leadership, urged them to take their future into their hands, and leverage on the opportunities provided by President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Bello made the call yesterday in Lokoja while breaking fast with representatives of some student Associations and Youth leaders in the state, adding that the 21st century was the ripe period for youths to take the mantle of leadership.

He said that by signing the “Not Too Young To Run bill” into law, Buhari had now availed the youths the right opportunity to vie for political positions of their choice.

He, however, advised them not to allow themselves to be used as tools to perpetrate violence or any form of crimes, also urging them not to be allowed to be used by the older elites for their selfish interests.

Bello urged youths to make their voices crystal clear on the right changes they were really yearning for, adding that when that was done he would support them.

“The older generations have failed us and, it is time for them to give room for the younger generation to take over the helm of leadership to make it right.

“And, the responsibility lies on you as youths to take this into your own hands to fix the future of this country. You have called on me to lead you as the President and, I will heed to your call when the time comes. And, you must make your voices crystal clear.

“You should not avail yourselves to be used as tools to perpetrate any form of violence or crimes because the future of this country lies in your hands,” Bello said.

Also speaking, the state’s Director of Research and Development, Moses Okezie, also urged the youth to emulate the courage of Bello.

Okezie said that the governor had opened the way for youths to go into politics and had also created an enabling environment for them through various policies that foster youth inclusiveness in governance.

The director also reiterated the call of the governor to the youths, urging them to be focused on their academics while they work towards toeing the path of the governor.

