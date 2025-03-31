Kogi Gov. bans public gathering ahead Natasha’s homecoming

The Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo, has imposed a ban on public gatherings and the entry of security convoys into the state due to security concerns.

In addition to this restriction, the governor has directed that any individual or group entering the state with a security convoy must obtain clearance from the relevant security agencies prior to arrival.

The governor’s decision comes in the wake of the planned homecoming of the lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to her hometown in Okene.

According to the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, the governor’s decision follows an intelligence report suggesting that some individuals plan to orchestrate violent rallies under the guise of political and religious agitation.

These temporary restrictions, as stated by Ododo, aim to prevent unauthorized movements of armed individuals masquerading as security operatives and are necessary to safeguard lives and property.

According to the statement, “In Kogi Central, intelligence reports suggest that some elements are planning to stage violent rallies under the guise of political and religious agitations. The government has expressed concern that such gatherings could lead to destruction and public disorder, prompting the decision to ban all rallies across the state”

“Effective immediately, the state government has prohibited all rallies, protests, or public gatherings that could threaten peace and security. While acknowledging the constitutional right to peaceful assembly, the government insists that security considerations must take precedence”

To prevent the purported violent rallies, Ododo has convened with the leadership of the Kogi State Traditional Council, led by the Attah of Igala, to discuss strategies for maintaining peace.

The governor has instructed Local Government Chairmen to take charge of security in their domains and urged community leaders to support efforts to maintain peace.

He also directed the State Security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara (Rtd), to work closely with security agencies to enforce these measures, ensuring public safety and decisive action against any attempts to disrupt public order.

Ododo, meanwhile, assured residents that these restrictions are temporary and necessary to safeguard lives and property. Citizens are encouraged to remain law-abiding and report suspicious activities to security authorities.