Kogi Gov. approves over N3bn for 30 road projects

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has approved the release of N3.98 billion to begin construction of over 30 township road projects awarded across the state.

He explained that the approval was in line with his administration’s commitment to ensure uneven distribution of infrastructural projects that could positively impact the citizens’ socio-economic development across the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Finance, Budget, and Economic Planning, Asiwaju Idris, said that upon his approval, the governor has ordered that contractors be immediately mobilized to the site and begin work in ensuring project deadline was met.

Briefing journalist during the weekend, the commissioner listed roads to be constructed in Lokoja township to include Bishop Court – Kasuwa Hotel-Ganaja Junction Road; Adankolo Cemetery- Zenith Bank Road; Dunamis Junction- Federal University Road; UBA Adankolo- Housing Estate Road; Cemetery-Baptist Church Road; Kewon Hotel – Lokoja LGA/Federal Road Safety road; Sardauna Junction – Cemetery /Maigari Palace Road; asphalt overlay of Paparanda Square- Nataco Junction Dual Carriage Way and grade separation intersection (Flyover Bridge) at Ganaja Junction.

Idris added that Agassa- Irucheba Road; Ozuwaya- Idozuni Road; Idozumi- Idoji Road; Spurs-Ahache – Enyinare Road; Ateba – Idozumi Road; Spurs, Obehira- Makaranta Road; Library – Inike Road; Agassa- Ekuku – Dam Road and Agassa- Anyava Road were roads selected for construction within Okene township.

Roads to receive attention within Kabba township include Iyah- Fadile Junction Road; Dada Onicar Bestway- NTA Junction Road; Inuraje Road; Ogo Oluwa Street; Surulere Road; Ipele Street – Barnabas Cathedral Road; St. Banabas Roundabout Road; Obaro Odoafin Road and Bolorunduro Road.

Others roads to be constructed in other parts of the state according to him include Ekirin-Ade/Ohun- Ife Olukotun Road; Poyan-Jegede/ Ejuku-Ijowa Road; 55km Idah-Ajaka – Umomi-Ejule – Anyigba Road; 8.3km Dekina Township road; 31km Ibana-Okpo-Ogugu-Ete Road; Old Egwume Road; Ofejikpi Road and Ankpa Abejukolo Road.

He, however, assured people of the state that contractors would be mobilized to the site in due course and work would commence in earnest.