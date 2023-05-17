Kogi Gov approves new varsity for Dino Melaye’s hometown 

The Kogi State Governor, Yahya Bello, has approved the establishment of a state university for Okunland, the hometown o the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Dino Melaye, in the western senatorial district o the state.

As gathered the move may have a political undertone considering that the state would be going to the poll for the governorship election, but Bello said that the move was to provide more educational facilities for young university hopefuls in the state.

The Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Wemi Jones, disclosed this on Wednesday, said that the process would involve the inauguration of a 15-man implementation committee, made up of Professors from all over Kogi State.

Jones added that the committee would be given the responsibility of drafting the university law, academic brief, and master plan to fast-track its commencement.

The commissioner stressed that the committee would also be saddled with the task of recommending a suitable location and whether the university would be specialised or conventional.

The commissioner said ‘’It is expected that the committee will give its report within the next one month from the inauguration so that we can move as fast as possible as it would be the government’s desire to see the university kick-off before the end of this tenure’’

Giving an instance the Commissioner narrated that during the last admission exercise at the Prince Abubakar Audu University, there was a population explosion of prospective intakes as the school had over 25,000 admission seekers as against capacity intake of about 6,000 noting that even indigenes of the state were possibly deprived of admission or their intended course of study.

He recalled that one of the primary reasons for the establishment of Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara was to mitigate the challenge of the state’s qualified students, not gaining admission to courses of their choice because of the fact that Kogi is regarded as a state that is educationally advantaged

According to him, Kogi West is blessed with tones of academia and highly known for education, hence putting a university in Kogi West, particularly Okun land is so apt

The Commissioner asserted that funding has been and would always be a challenge but the government decided to take the bull by the horn and make such an audacious move, while he assured that the 15-man committee would be mandated to make recommendations on sources of funding for the approved institution

In his own briefing, the Commissioner for Works, Simon Bako, hinted that the state Executive Council approved the procurement of 3 modern fire trucks as part of plans to ensure rapid responses and salvage any possible fire outbreak in the state.

He also noted that the Council received reports and ratified some of the ongoing projects across the state including the construction of internal roads at the Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, itakpe – Okene – Total road which has both reached the advanced stage of completion. The council also ratified additional work for Okene Township Road and the School of Nursery and Midwifery Obangede.

Speaking also, the Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, reiterated that the state government under the leadership of Governor Bello has remained consistent in delivering on the infrastructural development pledge made to the people of the state assuring that ongoing projects would be completed in due course.

