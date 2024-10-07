Kogi Gov. approves N72,000 minimum wage for workers

In a move to cushion the current economic challenges, the Kogi state government has approved a new minimum wage of N72,000 for civil servants in the state.



The newly approved wage which exceeds the federal government-approved sum will take effect immediately following the signing of the agreement by the state governor, Ahmed Ododo.



Aside from that, the Governor also suspended the tax burden on the approved sum for one year to ensure a steady income for the civil servants during this period of economic instability.



Ododo who disclosed this during the unveiling of the new minimum wage on Monday, emphasized the importance of implementing the new law as it will help civil servants cope with the current economic challenges facing the country.



The approved wages, according to him will not only be implemented promptly but will also be sustained in the long term.



The governor also highlighted the need for continuous collaboration between his government and labour union while calling on workers to cooperate with his administration to help him succeed during this term.



Ododo further assured his subjects that his administration is dedicated to improving the welfare of its employee while recounting his days as a labour leader and a civil servant before emerging as the governor of the state.



“I can not forget where I came from, I am a man from a humble background who became who I am by the grace of God and will therefore not use my position to oppress anyone but to better the lots of the people”



“You people generously elected me as your governor, and the resources of the state belong to you all, I am just your chief servant and I will ensure that the resources are allocated to all sectors fairly and equitably,” he added.



Also present at the gathering, the Minimum Wage Committee chairman, Elijah Evenemi, expressed his gratitude to the governor while commending him for his good works and for considering the welfare of the people.



“The agreement on the minimum wage is a victory for the people, rather than any political party,” he said.