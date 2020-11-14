Kogi Gov., APC members meet, strategize ahead council election

Ahead of the December 12 Local Government Election in Kogi State, the state’s Governor, Yahaya Bello and has met with members of All Progressive Congress (APC) as part of the party’s efforts to solidify its plan and winning strategy.

The stakeholders meeting held yesterday had in attendance the Chairmanship, Vice Chairmanship and Councillorship aspirants across the 21 Local Government Areas who were introduced to party leadership and other stalwarts.

Addressing stakeholders at the event, Bello expressed optimism that the party would record 100 percent victory in its outing, saying the party would not condone any anti-party activities from members before, during and after the council pool.

The governor, through a statement released to newsmen by his spokesman, Onogwu Muhammed, boasted that his administration had the antecedents of victory for the ruling party since his assumption of office, noting that the forth coming polls would not be different.

Bello said that the APC’s decision to make women its Vice Chairmen candidate was in line with the party’s principle of fairness, justice and inclusiveness.

He noted that aside from the already nominated 21 Local Government vice chairman and respective councilors, it was the desire of the party for women to emerge as council leaders by exploring the necessary constitutional means.

Furthermore, the governor thanked the party chair and other officials in all wards and LGAs, saying that without them, the party’s victory would not have been possible.