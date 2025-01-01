Kogi Deputy Gov cautions monarchs against politics, others

The Kogi State Deputy Governor, Joel Salifu, has urged traditional rulers in the state to maintain impartiality in the execution of their ancestral responsibilities, emphasizing that partisanship can lead to discord among their subjects.

Salifu, who stated this during a meeting with the Ejeh Ankpa and Chairman Ankpa area traditional council and their respective traditional rulers at his residence in Ejule Ofu Local Government Area, advised the traditional leaders to steer clear of political affiliations and uphold their integrity for the overall peace and unity of their kingdom.

He emphasized that traditional institutions, being the closest authority figures to the people, are expected to uphold peace within their kingdoms. He mentioned that chiefs who engage in partisan politics often sow chaos and disharmony in the state. He likened traditional rulers to civil servants, highlighting the importance of being nonpartisan and demonstrating loyalty to every administration in power.

Deputy Governor Joel Salifu affirmed that the current government will not tolerate any individual seeking to sow seeds of discord among the people, emphasizing that the prevailing peace in the state is non-negotiable.

He called upon traditional institutions to collaborate with the government to expedite development for their people, highliting the commitment of the administration of Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo to fostering unity among the diverse tribes in the state.

Deputy Governor Joel Salifu expressed gratitude for the visit and disclosed his plans to establish a committee dedicated to initiatives that promote unity within the Igala kingdom.

Earlier in his address, the Ejeh Ankpa and Chairman Ankpa Area Traditional Council, HRH Alhaji Dr. Abubakar Sadiq Ahmed Yakubu II, conveyed their congratulations to the Deputy Governor for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

He acknowledged that while traditional rulers remain nonpartisan, they wish to commend the government of Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo for meeting expectations, particularly in the areas of civil servants’ welfare, pensioners’ benefits, and ongoing infrastructural development across the state. He expressed pride in having their own as the Deputy Governor to a performing governor.

He advocated for increased collaboration between the government and traditional institutions to enhance the well-being of their subjects, urging the government to sustain its track record of effective governance.

Unubi Emmanuel

Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor

January 1, 2025