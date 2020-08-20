Kogi Assembly passes technology varsity establishment bill

The Kogi State Assembly has passed the bill for the establishment of University of Science and Technology, saying the institution would bring to fruition dreams of quality science and technology education needed in the 21st century.

The lawmakers explained that the passage of the bill was to augment the administration’s priority in the education sector as outlined New Direction Blueprint which among other things was to promote a knowledge-based economy.

The Assembly urged the state executives to complement the lawmakers action by ensuring prompt quality delievery of the project in reasonable time frame for the benefit of the state.

Commending the lawmakers, the State Governor, Yahaya Bello, said that the timely passage of the bill reflects the lawmakers commitment and interest in development of the state.

Bello, through a statement by state’s Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, described the bill passage as historic and a key forerunner to industrial revolution in the state, adding that the varsity which would be sited in Osara would ensure development in the state.

“Today, the patriotic members of the State Assembly have proven once again, that they are the true representatives of the interest of the Kogi people. With the passage of this bill, the ball is now with the Executive arm of Government to ensure speedy and quality delivery of a STEM-centric institution that will raise 21st century human capital that will power innovation and be the pride of all Kogi people.

“Our location and abundant mineral resources, as well as the fast moving resuscitation plans for the Ajaokuta Steel Industry demand a University specially purposed to feed the resulting surge of industries in our dear state,” the statement read.

The Governor reassured residents that the new institution would not take away interest and funding from the existing state –owned institution but a step to accomplishing a greater miles.

“The administration is committed to ensuring that our educational system, and in particular, our tertiary institutions are positioned to provide customised and sustainable solutions for present and future generations. We will continue to invest in the development of the Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba and our other academic institutions,” the statement added.