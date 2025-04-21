Knife thugs kill GT bank staff on way home

A Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) staff, Mohammed Abo’ore, has been confirmed dead by the Niger Police Command after thugs stabbed him multiple times in Fadikpe, Chanchaga LGA of the state.

As gathered, the hoodlums attacked the bank driver while returning home a fun park where he had joined many residents to celebrate the Easter festival in the state.

On Monday, The Guild learnt that the bank staff was attacked and stabbed by the thugs who left him in the pool of his own blood yesterday night at about 10 pm.

An eyewitness narrated to The Guild correspondent that Abo’ore was attacked after all efforts by the hoodlums to dispossess him of his property proved abortive.

He said: “Muhammed was returning home when over three thugs, who were on a raid, stopped the deceased. The thugs, who are known for always assaulting residents in the community, demanded that he handover his belongings to them.

He further disclosed that after Abo’ore was stabbed, he started shouting for help which draw the attention of some vigilantes close by to come to his aid, Abo’ore being popular in the area was recognized by the vigilantes.

“But the bank staff kicked against it and fought the thugs for minutes. After they realized that Abo’ore was not allowing them have their way, one of the thugs stabbed him with scissors and ran away with the others”

The vigilantes quickly put him in a vehicle and rushed him to the General Hospital in Minna, however, Abo’ore succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and was declared dead by the health practitioners on duty.

Meanwhile, the Niger State Police Command acknowledged the incident, with spokesperson Wasiu Abiodun stating they received a report at about 10:45 pm from a vigilante leader which indicated that a group of thugs had stabbed a resident and robbed him of his possession.

The police spokesman further disclosed that its officials have since apprehended one suspect, Abdullahi Rabiu, who is said to be assisting with the investigation and the search for other suspects is ongoing.