KLM airline suspends transit visa for Nigerian passengers

By The Guild

The management of KLM Royal Dutch airline has suspended the directive that compelled passengers travelling from Nigeria to other parts of the world to obtain a Dutch transit visa before boarding its planes.

KLM added that rather than obtain Dutch transit visas, Nigerians travelling to any part of the world could just obtain Visa of the country of their destination.

The airline, in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday, announced the development and assured the passengers that the company took the decision to relief passengers of the stress.

