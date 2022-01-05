Kingmakers endorse Balogun as next Olubadan amid court cases

The controversy surrounding who becomes the next Olubadan of Ibadanland after the last monarch, Oba Saliu Adetunji, breathed his last during the weekend may begin to fizzle out following the announcement and endorsement of Otun Olubadan and a former lawmaker, Lekan Balogun, as the successor of the late nonagenarian by members of the Olubadan-in-Council.

Balogun was endorsed by no fewer than 11 members of the Olubadan-in-Council who argued that their action was informed by their dedication and commitment to the promotion and sustenance of peace and development of Ibadanland.

Those who endorsed the Otun Olubadan include Osi Balogun of Ibadanland, Tajudeen Ajibola, Balogun Olubadan, Owolabi Olakulehin; Otun Balogun, Olufemi Olaifa; Ashipa Olubadan, Eddy Oyewole and Osi Balogun, Tajudeen Ajibola.

Others are Ekaarun Olubadan, Amidu Ajibade; Ashila Balogun Olubadan, Lateef Gbadamosi, Ekaarun Balogun, Kola Adegbola and Ekerin Olubadan, Abiodun Kola-Daisi.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday during a briefing, Ajibola clarified that the court cases would not affect the succession plan for the revered stool, adding that the kingmakers would be following laid down plans and rules binding the appointment of new traditional ruler for the ancient town.

“We have endorsed the Otun Olubadan, High Chief Lekan Balogun as the next Olubadan of Ibadaland. This is the decision that was taken by ten out eleven Olubadan-in-Council and there is no going back on it, it is the tradition that we need to follow to the latter,” Ajibola said.

Also, Ajibade maintained that the Olubadan stool cannot be politicised,” stressing that the case in court has nothing to do with who becomes the next Olubadan.

Amidu said: “Those people and others were promoted during the reign of late Olubadan with their crowns and there was not problem, so there should not be problem now when the next person to late Olubadan needs to be supported to emerge as Olubadan.

“Those people were duly promoted and their promotions were approved by the governor, so why are they now peddling rumours that are not relevant to the issue on ground, after this conference we will submmit our resolutions to Governor Makinde.”

The Guild had earlier reported that hopes of Balogun, succeeding the late Olubadan may not come to reality after strong indications emerged that the Oyo State government had indicated plans not to recognise him as the rightful person to occupy the stool as laid down in the original procedure.

The offense of the former lawmaker that represented the state at the National Assembly particularly at the red-chamber was his role in a revolt against the existing traditional system over three years ago, that is, demanding that territory of Olubadan be reduced, and number of monarchs ruling the ancient city be increased from one to many.

Also, Balogun, who was the team leader, after the move couldn’t achieve it’s aim, following court cases against them for declaring that they were now monarchs of the region they represented within the Ibadan traditional system, did not mandate his colleagues that engaged in the mutiny to withdraw the case instituted against the government before Oba Adetunji’s demise.

One of the minor claim against him and others involved in the action was that they could not have been installed twice as monarch after their ‘supposed’ coronation and presentation of the staff of office by Oyo former governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

