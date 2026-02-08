King Charles to host Tinubu on state visit

President Bola Tinubu, accompanied by the First Lady, Oluremi, will be received by King Charles in the United Kingdom during a two-day state visit from Wednesday, March 18 to Thursday, March 19, 2026.

The visit aims to strengthen diplomatic ties and discuss key areas of mutual interest between Nigeria and the UK.

The Royal Family’s official account confirmed on Sunday, that King Charles III and Queen Camilla will welcome Tinubu and his delegation to Windsor Castle for the two-day visit.

According to the statement, “The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mr Bola Ahmed Tinubu, accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, has accepted an invitation from His Majesty The King to pay a state visit to the United Kingdom from Wednesday, 18 March to Thursday, 19 March 2026.

Reacting to the announcement, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described the visit as a significant diplomatic milestone, noting that it would be the first state visit by a Nigerian leader to the UK in 37 years.

“First state visit of a Nigerian leader to the UK in 37 years confirmed. President Tinubu and First Lady Remi Tinubu will be hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla from 18 to 19 March 2026,” Onanuga said.

The most recent Nigerian leader to make a state visit to the United Kingdom was former military president Ibrahim Babangida in 1989, when he was hosted for four days by the late Queen Elizabeth II.