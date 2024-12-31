King Charles confers knight rank on Southgate, others

The United Kingdom (UK) monarch, King Charles, has conferred on England former manager, Gareth Southgate, a knighthood rank after releasing the new year honours list.

Aside from him, Wales and British & Irish Lions former winger, Gerald Davies, will also receive a knighthood while Olympic 800m champion, Keely Hodgkinson, has become a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

The list was released on Tuesday ahead of next year when the nominees would be decorated officially in the country.

The 54-year-old Southgate stepped down from the role in July after leading England to the final of Euro 2024.

England were beaten by Spain in their second consecutive European final under Southgate, who also guided the side to the 2018 World Cup semi-final during his eight-year tenure.

Southgate is the fourth England manager to be knighted, following Sir Walter Winterbottom, Sir Alf Ramsey and Sir Bobby Robson.

The English FA chairman, Debbie Hewitt, while speaking on the award, described Southgate as an “embodied the best of English football”.

“He brought our fans closer than ever to the team, stood up for what he believed in and inspired players to share his pride in representing England,”

she added.

“It has been a privilege to know the man and the manager. All of us who have experienced his thoughtfulness, dedication and leadership are delighted with this wonderful news.”

The 79-year-old Davies, who was president of the Welsh Rugby Union for four years up to 2023, has been honoured for services to the sport and to voluntary and charitable service in Wales.

“I feel very emotional about it. I am surprised by it. Words are really quite inadequate to describe it,” Davies told the PA news agency.

“It comes out of the blue. I was dumbstruck in many ways, but you don’t achieve these things on your own.”

Olympic 800m champion, Keely Hodgkinson, said that the award would further encourage her to do more for the country.

“This year has been incredibly special for so many reasons and it’s such a nice surprise to have been honoured in this way,” Hodgkinson said.

The 22-year-old is recognised alongside several Team GB colleagues after this summer’s Games in Paris, while numerous Paralympians are also awarded honours.