Kim Kardashian breaks down in tears after marriage crumbled

United States (US) Reality television star, Kim Kardashian, broke down in tears after her marriage with an American rapper, Kanye West crumbled.

The TV star, who has been quiet about the separation, labelled herself a failure following the collapse of her marriage, which happened to be her third marriage.

The Guild gathered that this the first time that Kim publicly commented on the matter, amid news that the couple filed for divorce in January after being married for almost seven years.

It was gathered that their marriage hit the rocks in 2020 while Kanye West was campaigning for the US presidency.

Kanye, had in a Twitter thread called out the Kardashian and Jenner family, comparing his life living with them to the ‘Get out’ movie.

However, speaking during Thursday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim lost her cool over cookies, while on holiday with her family in Lake Tahoe. She broke down in tears while narrating her struggles and how she was coping with her third marriage crash.

She said Kanye needs a wife that will support him in all that he does and she feels like a failure because she couldn’t do that.

“Kanye should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything that I couldn’t do. Kim continues, worrying that she’s not the partner Kanye needs “I feel like a failure and this is a third failed marriage. I just feel like a loser and I just want to be happy,” she said.

