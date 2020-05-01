Woman abducted alongside Ekiti commissioner regains freedom

By NewsDesk, with Agency reports

The Ekiti State Police Command has disclosed that a woman who was abducted alongside state’s Commissioner for Agriculture, Olabode Folorunsho, in April had been set free by her abductors.

It hinted was released by the kidnapper who have been making several demands and that the commissioner was still with the abductors, and efforts were ongoing to also secure release of the politician.

It would be recalled that the both the commissioner and woman were among occupants of a vehicle before they were attacked and abducted by unknown gunmen along Isan Ekiti to Iludun Ekiti road, while a serving local government councilor who drove the car, was shot dead during the attack.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Abutu, revealed that the woman (name withheld) was freed yesterday in a forest in Kwara.

Abutu, while briefing newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Friday said the information on the whereabouts of the commissioner was still sketchy, adding that the command efforts were being intensified to ensure his release.

”The only information we have for now is that the woman kidnapped with the commissioner has been released.

”She was released inside a forest in Kwara and was said to have found her way to the main road, where she got help.

”As of now, the commissioner is still with the kidnappers while the police and other security agencies are doing their best to bring him home safe and sound,” he said.