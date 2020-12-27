Kidnappers kill village head after receiving N800,00 ransom in Niger

The kidnappers of Madaka village head in Rafi Local Government, Niger State, Zakari Idris, were reported to have killed him after receiving over N800, 000 ransom from the relatives.

It was learnt that the village head was killed barely a week after his second abduction by the kidnappers during an invasion of Madaki community where three persons were murdered.

The Chief of Staff to the Chairman of Rafi LGA, Mohammed Mohammed, who confirmed the murder of the village head to newsmen yesterday, revealed that Idris was kidnapped along with five others.

While revealing that the bandits had earlier contacted the family of the deceased for payment of N800,000 ransom, Mohammed noted that five persons that were released after they paid their ransom revealed that the Village Head of Madaka had been killed by the bandits.

According to him, those who gained their freedom said Idris was killed after going through torture in the hands of the gunmen, as they were always beating him. And they further disclosed that the remains of Zakari Idris were buried in the bush by the bandits.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Niger Command for comments on the killing of the village head proved abortive.

The village head was abducted after his release about a month ago following his kidnap during which he spent three months in the custody of his gunmen before regaining freedom.

It would be recalled that the three persons killed during the raid on Madaka included a leader of the vigilante group in the community, Isyaku Alhassan, his son Abdulhamid, and one other person.

Aside from the casualties, the gunmen also dozens of residents were also said to have sustained injuries during the attack while many houses were set ablaze.

The Guild gathered that about 50 people have been killed since the renewed attacks by bandits on communities in Niger State and other northern states.

In Rafi LGA alone, no fewer than 10 persons have been killed in the last one week, with about 33 persons abducted and thousands of residents were reported to have fled their homes, with many taking shelter in temporary camps provided by the state government.