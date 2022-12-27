Kidnappers kill three siblings after family paid ransom in Taraba

No fewer than three abducted siblings have been reported killed by their kidnappers after collecting ransome from the family in Taraba State.

Aside from the three siblings, The Guild gathered that the gunmen after receiving the agreed ransome, killed the bearer of the funds and their captives.

It was learnt that abductors of the three siblings collected N60 million ransome from their father, who was identified as Musa, a cattle dealer in the community.

These siblings were said to have been kidnapped by the gunmen from their home in Garin Dogo community, the Lau Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson for Taraba Police Command, Abdullahi Usman, on Tuesday, confirmed the incident and disclosed that the murder were committed yesterday.

According to him, the kidnappers had demanded a ransom of N100m to release the victims and the father of the trio, Musa, a dealer in cattle had negotiated to N60m which they agreed.

“The kidnappers demanded that the money be paid in cash and given to them via a motorcyclist. However, they later killed the ransom bearer and the three brothers after they got the money”, he added.

