Kidnappers kill former Ebonyi deputy Gov’s father

The abducted traditional ruler of Ndufu-Alike community in Ikwo Local Government Area, Ezeogo Francis Igwe, has been confirmed dead at the hands of his kidnappers.

The monarch, who is also the father of former Ebonyi State Deputy Governor Kelechi Igwe, was kidnapped on March 1, 2026, by armed men on a motorcycle, while he was going to church.

The Public Relations Officer for Ebonyi police Command, Joshua Ukandu, stated on Friday, that the monarch was killed a day after his abduction.

“Following the kidnapping of HRH Eze Francis Igwe on 1st March 2026, operatives of the Ebonyi State Command immediately commenced intensive operations aimed at rescuing the kidnapped monarch,” Ukandu said.

Police investigations led to the arrest of two suspects, who reportedly confessed that the monarch had been killed on March 2, 2026. The suspects guided operatives to the gang’s hideout and assisted in locating the victim’s remains.

Ukandu revealed that when police approached the hideout, other gang members opened fire, triggering a gunbattle. “However, upon approaching the hideout, other members of the gang opened fire on the operatives. The operatives responded with superior firepower, which overwhelmed the gang,” he stated.

During the confrontation, one gang member was neutralised, while others escaped. Seven additional suspects were later arrested, and a locally made pistol was recovered.

“They will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations,” Ukandu said adding that the monarch’s remains has been deposited in a mortuary for autopsy.