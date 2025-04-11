Kidnappers free Kaduna cleric, abduct Church treasurer after delivering ransom

A Kaduna Cleric, serving at the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Samson Ali has been reported to have regained freedom from abductors, about three days after he was kidnapped in Mararaba Aboro, Sanga LGA.

Ali regained his freedom and was reunited with his relieved family after his abductor received the ransom payment for his safe release.

However, it was learned that the kidnappers took Danjuma, the church’s financial secretary who had delivered the ransom, hostage despite receiving the payment.

The released clergy man confirmed his freedom from the kidnappers den via his social media handle on Friday, where he also revealed Danjuma’s abduction and called for prayers for his safe return.

This new abduction came just three days after the 30-years-old cleric was taken from his residence during the early hours of the day, just two weeks into his new posting.

According to a source familiar with the incident, Ali’s abductors initially demanded N100 million for his release, but later reduced the ransom after negotiations with his church management.

He further told The Guild that despite the ransom being paid, the kidnappers unexpectedly took Danjuma, the church treasurer, hostage after releasing the pastor, leaving residents puzzled as the reason behind their actions remains unclear.

Meanwhile, security agencies have launched a massive manhunt to capture the suspect and rescue the church treasurer, who remains in captivity.