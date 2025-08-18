Kidnappers die during accident after picking ransom in Nasarawa

A group of kidnappers met their end in a tragic accident after their vehicle crashed while attempting to flee with ransom money they had just collected from the relatives of their captives.

According to eyewitnesses, the gang was driving at high speed shortly after receiving the payment when their getaway car lost control and somersaulted.

“They were rushing to get away, but the car could not withstand the speed,” a resident told reporters.

The incident, which occurred on Monday at Angwan Mayo in the Kokona Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, drew large crowds, especially youths, who gathered at the scene to pick up the money scattered from the deceased suspects.

As the crowd surged and the situation grew tense, security operatives, including police officers and soldiers, arrived promptly at the scene following a distress call from residents, working quickly to secure the area and prevent any further escalation.

Following the restoration of calm, members of the community commended the timely intervention by security personnel, noting that their swift response helped maintain order and avert possible looting or violence.

“If the security men had not arrived on time, other criminal elements could have taken advantage of the situation to act illegally and disrupt activities in the area,” A community leader remarked.

As of the time of filing this report, the state police force had yet to disclose the number of kidnappers involved in the fatal crash.