Kidnappers demand N100M ransom for Afenifere youth leader’s release

The President of the Afenifere National Youth Council, Eniola Ojajuni, has appealed to Nigerians to assist in raising the N100M ransom demanded by his abductors, who threatened to kill him by 3 p.m. on Monday.

Ojajuni said that their contribution, irrespective of the token, would aid his release from his kidnappers who had kept him in their den since abduction.

In a distressed video released before the disclosed date, Ojajuni is seen pleading for his life as a kidnapper points gun at his chest. He pleaded,

“Nigerians, please help me. Your donation; N100,000, N50,000, or even N1,000,000 can go a long way in saving my life. My name is Prince Eniola Ojajuni. God bless you. Aderohunmu, please help me spread this video.”

The abduction was confirmed by the council’s National Secretary, Abiodun Aderohunmu, who revealed that the kidnappers are demanding N100M for Ojajuni’s release.

In a statement, the Afenifere National Youths Council expressed deep concern for Ojajuni’s safety, noting that he was shot during the attack in Abuja.

“The Afenifere National Youths Council is deeply saddened to announce the kidnapping of its National President, Prince Eniola Joseph Ojajuni, in Abuja. During the attack, he sustained a gunshot wound, and we are extremely concerned about his safety,” Aderohunmu added.

The Yoruba socio-political group called on the Federal Government and security agencies to act swiftly to secure his freedom.

The kidnappers have issued a 48-hour ultimatum, threatening to kill Ojajuni if the ransom is not paid.

A trending voice recording captures tense negotiations between Ojajuni’s family and the kidnappers.

In the recording, Ojajuni, clearly in distress, reveals that he has already been shot in the buttock.

A family member pleaded for a reduction in the ransom, explaining their inability to raise N100M and offering to sell land to gather funds.

However, the kidnappers insisted on the full amount in cash, rejecting an offer of N10M and threatening further harm if their demands are not met.

As of now, the Nigeria Police Force has not commented on any efforts to rescue Ojajuni.