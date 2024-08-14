Kidnapper dies after leading Delta police to other suspects

A kidnapper identified as Ochuko Ofoye has been confirmed dead after being hit by a bullet during a gun battle between the Delta policemen and his gang members in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect, who was apprehended by the CP special squad, sustained the gunshot wound that led to his death in Ewu community in Ughelli.

It was learnt that the deceased led the police to Ewu community to aid in the arrest of a gunrunner who supplied arms to the suspects and other kidnappers before embarking on their operation in the state.

While they were on the trail of the suspected gunrunner, the police team was attacked by the deceased suspect’s gang members in a bid to free Ofoye.

The Delta Command spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the development through a statement released to newsmen on Wednesday, disclosed that efforts have been intensified to arrest his gang members for prosecution.

According to the statement, “On 12/8/2024 at about 0430hrs operatives of CP Special Squad with base in Ughelli while on investigation alongside a suspected kidnapper Joel Ochuko Ofoye ‘m’ who was earlier arrested on 18/7/2024, the suspect led the operatives to Ewu community in Ughelli South LGA of Delta State in the trail of a gun runner who supply arms to them before their kidnapping operation.

“While they were at it, the team came under attack by the suspect’s gang members in a bid to free the said Joel Ochuko.

“The hoodlums were overpowered by the Police as they fled with bullet injuries but the suspect Joel Ochuko Ofoye was hit during the gun duel, and he was taken to general hospital Ughelli where he died while receiving treatment.

“One Beretta Pistol with four (4) rounds of live ammunition, one pump action with nine (9) rounds of cartridges, and one locally fabricated revolver pump action was recovered, and the manhunt for the fleeing suspects is ongoing.

“The commissioner of Police Delta State CP Olufemi Abaniwonda has warned sternly that criminally minded individuals will not be allowed to thrive in the State and adequate deployments have been made to ensure that they are identified, arrested, and brought to book.

“The CP also urged members of the public to always trust and report cases to the police, and also pointed out the fact that these suspected kidnappers were arrested six months after the kidnap because the victim trusted the Police and made available all useful information which eventually led to their arrest”.