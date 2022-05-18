Kidnapped widow regains freedom in Kogi 

A widow, Sefi Jimoh, who was kidnapped four days ago has been released. The mother of four was abducted while waiting for a commercial motorcycle, after a morning prayer session at the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Church in Lokoja metropolis.

Her kidnappers had on Sunday called her family and demanded a N10 million ransom to secure her release.

The Kogi Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka, who confirmed the window’s release on Wednesday said Jimoh was released without any ransom.

“No ransom was paid as the window was released by her abductors when they knew that the police were closing up on them. This is because immediately after the report of her abduction got to us, I immediately ordered a manhunt for her captors and it indeed paid off. The widow, which is hale and hearty, has been united with her family, who were so worried over her safety,” Egbuka said.

A reliable family source however confirmed Jimoh’s release in the evening of Tuesday by her abductors. According to the source: ”We are so grateful to the Almighty God for the safe return of our sister and wife”

