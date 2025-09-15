Kickboxer, McGregor, withdraws from Ireland presidential race

Ireland kickboxer, Conor McGregor, has announced his withdrawal as candidate from the country’s next presidential election, following his criticism of the imposed electoral laws.

McGregor, making the announcement in a lengthy message on his X handle, stated that the decision was taken following family consultation but also disclosed that his commitment for the country remains unshaken.

The martial arts star expressed dissatisfaction over the imposed electoral law which has endorsed 20 members of parliament or four local government authorities needed to validate a candidacy.

In the post made on Monday, McGregor terms the measure a democratic deficit aimed against the populace who according to him are neglected by the establishment of woke politics.

“Following careful reflection, and after consulting with my family, I am withdrawing my candidacy from this presidential race,” McGregor wrote.

“This was not an easy decision, but it is the right one at this moment in time. While I will not contest this election, my commitment to Ireland does not end here.

“I will continue to serve my people by using my international platform to promote Irish interests abroad, to strengthen our economic opportunities, and to advocate for transparency and responsibility in public life at home.”

Following McGregor’s withdrawal three confirmed candidates: Catherine Connolly, Jim Gavin and Heather Humphreys wil jostle at the October 24 election for who succeeds Micheal Higgins who has held the position since 2011.