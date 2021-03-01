Khashoggi’s fiancée insists on Saudi Arabia crown prince prosecution

The fiancée of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Hatice Cengiz, has insisted that only through trial and prosecution of Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, would justice be done in the murder case of his deceased lover.

She explained that it would be inappropriate and height of injustice for the world to shield the middle east ruler after a United States intelligence report found he had approved the killing of the celebrated journalist and columnists.

Through a social media post on Monday, Cengiz argued that should the world continued with the unconcerned posture about the murder case, such would send a wrong signals for people with criminal tendencies to continue with the hope that justice can be evaded.

She also called on the US President, Joe Biden, to act decisively on the report and rally other world leaders in ensuring that the crown prince get punished for his alleged involvement in the killing of her longtime lover.

“It is essential that the crown prince… should be punished without delay. If the crown prince is not punished, it will forever signal that the main culprit can get away with murder which will endanger us all and be a stain on our humanity.

“Starting with the Biden administration, it is vital for all world leaders to ask themselves if they are prepared to shake hands with a person whose culpability as a murderer has been proven,” Cengiz wrote.

Khashoggi, a U.S. resident who wrote opinion columns for the Washington Post criticising Saudi policies, was killed and dismembered by a team linked to the crown prince in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

A U.S. intelligence report on Friday found the prince had approved the killing, and Washington imposed sanctions on some of those involved – but not Prince Mohammed himself. The Saudi government, which has denied any involvement by the crown prince, rejected the report’s findings.

Also, Biden’s administration on Friday imposed a visa ban on some Saudis believed involved in the Khashoggi killing and placed sanctions on others that would freeze their U.S. assets and generally bar Americans from dealing with them.

Asked about criticism of Washington for not sanctioning Prince Mohammed directly, Biden said an announcement would be made on Monday, but did not provide details, while a White House official suggested no new steps were expected.