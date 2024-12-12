Keyamo, FCCPC: Sheathe your sword!

“Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God” – Matthew 5:9.

Dogs eating dogs and birds gnawing at each other’s innards is one way to describe the war of words between the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Tunji Bello. Both are important members of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration, occupying portfolios that impact on the day-to-day existence of Nigerians. For members of the upper and middle classes, Keyamo’s assignment is indispensable to their needs. With the state of insecurity in the country today, who wants to risk travelling by road, except those left with no other option?

Last week, a professional colleague who helps out with my Abuja assignments narrowly escaped being kidnapped in broad daylight at Obajana on her way back to Abuja from Lagos. The passengers in the vehicle right ahead of her were not so lucky. They were whisked off into the bush by the kidnappers. She lost valuables because the kidnappers took time to ransack her vehicle. But we were all thankful unto God that none of the kidnappers’ bullets hit her – and also because, today, I am not reduced to soliciting for help in this column to pay God-knows-how-much ransom money! All because of the high cost of air travel which many Nigerians can no longer afford!

This yuletide period is when more misery is piled upon hapless Nigerians on all fronts, the airlines inclusive. According to reports, air travel has witnessed a 300 percent hike, especially on South-South and South-East routes. Why? Air Peace, which is at the centre of the spat between the Aviation ministry and the FCCPC, is, again, said to be at the centre of the astronomical hike that defies all logic.

Air Peace flight from Lagos to Asaba in Delta State reportedly moved from N97,400 as of December 5, 2024 to N287, 800 by December 18; Abuja to Asaba (N95,400 on December 5 to N285, 800 on December 16); Abuja to Benin (N95,000 to N285,800 by December 16); Lagos to Port Harcourt or Abuja to Port Harcourt (N95,400 to N285, 800) ; Lagos to Anambra (N114,400 as of December 6 to N381 by December 17); Abuja to Anambra (N95,000 as of December 5 to N285,800 by December 23). and so on and so forth!

The only logical reason I can think of is that some airlines behave like the typical Lagos “Danfo” and “Yellow buses”: During rush hours, those ones mindlessly hike transport fares to fleece hapless Nigerians! December is “rush hours” for travellers moving from one place to the other to celebrate Christmas and New Year but should airlines flying international routes also display the “Bolekaja” mentality of Lagos touts and “agberos”?

Could this be the reason, then, why the National Association of Nigerian Travel Agents (NANTA) has not only thrown its weight behind the FCCPC on this matter but also asked that the FCCPC investigation be extended to other airlines in the country?

Keyamo says he is working assiduously to reposition the aviation industry to address the problem of air travel that has become the exclusive preserve of the rich. He adds that his efforts are already yielding the desired fruits and that, very soon, the cost of tickets will become affordable once again to the average Nigerian. That should be cheery news to anyone who has experienced the horror that long-distance travel especially has become on our roads.

It used to be fun travelling long distances by road, be it by day or even at night. I for one loved the cool of the night to travel. Not again! Travelling during the day also had its own attractions: what with many stops on the way availing travellers the opportunity to alight from the vehicle, stretch their legs, and unwind! Sight-seeing the splendid and magnificent geography of the country was fun enough on its own. As you pass villages and towns one after the other, the flora and faunas, and the cultural heritage of the diverse peoples that make up the country come into view. For many, not any more!

So, tackling insecurity and making the road safe for travel once again is a task that must be done. Simultaneously, making air travel affordable must also not be treated with levity. Keyamo says that is what he has been working hard at – and I salute his efforts!

At the other end, Tunji Bello, the FCCPC boss, is worried that Nigerians are being cheated and taken advantage of by Shylock businessmen and women. In this way, the FCCPC investigation is not limited to Air Peace or the aviatIon sector alone but also reportedly captures the banking and communications sectors; the driving force being the avalanche of complaints by members of the public.

In the short period that he has been in the FCCPC saddle, Tunji has left no one in doubt that he has listening ears and sympathetic heart to the moanings and cries of suffering Nigerians. Hence, months ago, he issued an ultimatum to the market men and women and other traders to step down prices or face the music. The ultimatum may not have totally reversed the trend of high costs of foodstuffs but it gave notice that the masses now have a Daniel come to judgment.

How can anyone forget Tunji and FCCPC’s intervention weeks ago when ubiquitous – I almost said “iniquitous”! – PHCN ordered Nigerians to shell out hundreds of thousands of Naira to buy and install new meters within the ultimatum of a few weeks? It was Tunji and the FCCPC that said an emphatic “No”, thus saving hapless Nigerians another 419 scheme that would have bored gaping holes in people’s pockets in these austere times and very close to Christmas and New Year!

These apart, Tunji and Keyamo are established and long-standing members of the “Aluta” and “Progressives” fraternity. While I was at the University of Ibadan for my NYSC and M. Sc class, I watched Tunji campaign to become the vice-president of the “Great Uite” Student Union. His strident “aluta” message – and handsome looks, to boot – won the election for him. Our girls love mobilising en-masse and voting for handsome duds at Student Union elections!

Ask any of Tunji’s professional colleagues as journalists and they will tell you that he is one of the most approachable, responsible, and responsive of their colleagues that they can vouch for anytime, anyday. His conscience – and a heart for others – I dare to say, is not seared. Keyamo’s CV is no less intimidating! He has been a human rights activist for decades, fighting the cause of the marginalized and oppressed and standing on the side of the people – and on some occasions that I know, free of charge or pro bono, as the lawyers call it.

I confess that Tunji and Keyamo are my comrades and friends. So, I don’t want them to fight; especially when they are both engaged in a good cause but only coming in from different angles. Sheathe the sword, brothers, and bridge the communication gap! Stop dissipating energy on trifles! There is still much work to be done.

For Tunji and the FCCPC, there are too many sharp practices out there by businesses that there is hardly any department where the people get value again for money. Quality and quantity have deliberately been compromised to cut production costs and maximise profit. If you buy a whole box of matches, you will be lucky if a few catch fire when you strike them. A tea bag that could make a jug of tea for a family of six in the past can hardly make one tea cup these days. How about a tin of milk? If you think it is only the established businesses that cheat consumers, try and buy a bunch of cooked walnuts in traffic. You will be lucky if half of the eight pieces in a pack are edible!

The task before Keyamo is no less arduous. Thank God aircraft are not dropping from the sky these days like birds as they once did in this country. Keyamo has been proactive, not waiting for the deed to be done before acting, like he once told me when I confronted him with allegations that he acted prematurely to shut down Dana Air after the near mishap of its plane. But it will not amuse the minister to learn that eight months after and despite his intervention, Dana has yet to make my refunds despite repeated demands!

This is the kind of impunity, I think, that Tunji and the FCCPC are miffed about and which, I am sure, Keyamo himself can not be comfortable with. Like I have said repeatedly, there must be consequences for bad behaviour; otherwise, no progress will be made and this country will continue to move in cycles. In these challenging economic times, if I get my refunds from Dana, it will at least buy half-bag of rice, chicken and soft drinks for me and my family to celebrate Christmas and New Year with!

