Kenyan president withdraws bill on New tax regime

President William Ruto has withdrawn the Finance Bill, 2024 after widespread protests that has left over five persons dead and several others sustaining varying degrees of injuries across the country.

The move follows deadly protests that caused demonstrators breach Parliament premises for the first time in Kenya’s history.

President Ruto’s decision on Wednesday to send back the bill to Parliament will likely be seen as an attempt to de-escalate already rising tensions that further degenerated countrywide demonstration.

“Following the passage of the bill, the country witnessed widespread expression of dissatisfaction with the bill as passed, regrettably resulting in the loss of life, destruction of property and desecration of constitutional institutions. I send condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate manner. Consequently, having reflected on the continuing conversation around the content of the Finance Bill of 2024, I will decline to assent to the bill,” Ruto addrd.

This move marks a significant turning point in Kenya’s political landscape, as the government seeks to address the concerns of its citizens and find a path forward.