Kenyan 3000m ex-champion dies after brief illness @32

Kenyan long distance running athlete, Jarius Birech, who won a silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games has been declared dead.

According to Birech’s family, the marathon runner died due to illness at the age of 32.

In a Facebook post, a member of parliament for Uasin Gishu County of Kesses Constituency, Julius Kipletting, affirmed the passing of the deceased in a condolence message to his family and friends.

Kipletting lauded Birech’s passion, determination and successes amassed in his sporting career alongside good deeds of the departed sportsman.

“Deeply saddened by the untimely passing of our 3000m steeplechase star, Jairus Kipchoge Birech. His discipline, dedication, and brilliance on the track brought immense pride to our nation. We celebrate his legacy and pray for comfort to his family and the athletics fraternity. May he rest in peace,” Kipletting posted on Friday.

Birech, who hailed from Usain Gushu, represented represented Kenya at the 2014 Commonwealth games in Glasgow and won silver medal. He finished fourth in the steeplechase final in 2015 in Beijing and had a personal best of 7:58.41, which is the 12th fastest time in history.