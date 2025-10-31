Kenya to recruit 10,000 policemen amid rising insecurity

The Kenyan Police has disclosed that it is set to recruit 10,000 persons as constables to tackle insecurity and ensure compliance to stipulated laws.

The police stated that following a court ruling which has granted the measure, eligible individuals in the country will be recruited into the force as part of efforts to bolster effective security against crimes.

The security agency, in a released statement held that the exercise, in line with provisions in Article 245 of the country’s constitution will be held in Mombasa, Kifili, Kwale, Tana River, Lamu, Taita Taveta and other regions.

“Pursuant to Articles 238, 243, 244, 24,5 as read with Articles 10, 27(8) and 232 of the Constitution of Kenya and the National Police Service Act, the National Police Service (NPS) is pleased to announce to the public the upcoming recruitment of suitably qualified persons to be trained as police constables,” the statement stated.

“The recruitment process will take place on Monday, November 17, 2025, from 8:00am to 5:00pm in all the under-listed recruitment centres countrywide. All applicants must be at their respective recruitment centres by 8:00am,” it added.

The Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, who warned against all forms of bribery and other corrupt practices during the exercise, informed that interested candidates must be between ages 18 to 28 and have a National Identity card.

Kanja added that the applicants must have at least a pass in English and Kiswahili. He further mentioned that the male candidates must be 5 feet and 8 inches tall, while the females are also expected to be 5 feet but 3 inches, all with no previous criminal record or pending charges.

According to him, female applicants must not also be pregnant at recruitment and throughout the entire training period.

The inspector relayed that the recruitment will take place on Monday, November 17, urging all candidates to download and fill their application forms on www.npsc.go.ke, www.nationalpolice.go.ke and www.kenyapolice.go.ke.