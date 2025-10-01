Kenya places K1M bounty on man behind 40 womens’ murder

The Kenyan police have offered a monetary reward to any informant with details to aid the arrest of a fleeing murder suspect, Collins Khalusha, who has been alleged of killing at least 40 women in the country.

The security agency disclosed that the sum of 1 million Shilling ($7,700) will be given to anyone with useful information leading to the arrest of Khalusha who was said to have escaped custody alongside 12 others over a year ago.

The wanted man, who escaped after cutting through a wire mesh roof and scaling a perimeter wall, was declared prime suspect in the murder acts on the women of ages 18 and 30, whose mutilated bodies were discovered in a disused quarry which became a dumpsite in the capital, Nairobi.

Reactions have been aired from Kenyans questioning how Khalusha managed to escape from the police post which has been regarded as the most secure, owing to its proximity with the US embassy and offices of the UN.

”So as usual, the police feel embarrassed and thought they should do something and they react and they say 1 million Shillings reward,” an activist, Khalid Hussein, said when reacting to the matter.

”The police are not serious in solving the matter. I can tell you that there are still some bodies in the quarry pits rotting.”

However, the security agency stated that it has done a lot in the matter and still remain committed and focused in its investigation.

Police Spokesman, Michael Muchiri, said that the enforcement agency had previously addressed the complexities in the matter and was on track to resolving it.

Interior Minister, Kipchmba Murkomen, described Khalusha’s escape as regrettable and a sad story.

”I’m really hoping that he can be arrested,” Murkomen said.