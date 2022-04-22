Kenya ex-president passes on @90

A Kenyan’s former President, Mwai Kibaki, has been confirmed to have passed on at the age of 90, after a brief illness.

Kibaki, who served as Kenya’s third president after independence, died barely nine years after leaving office.

Announcing his demise on Friday, Keyan’s interim President, Uhuru Kenyatta, said that the country would miss his contribution to national development.

Kenyatta described his death as regrettable as he commended his immense efforts towards boosting the country’s economy during his tenure as the head of State.

The president declared that the country was mourning Kibaki and that the flags would fly at half-mast across the country.

Kibaki was said to have been credited with reviving Kenya’s then ailing economy, but his tenure was marred by deadly violence that erupted following his disputed re-election in December 2007.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

