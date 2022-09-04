Kenya dismisses reports on Nigerians’ attack, killing

The High Commission in Kenya has refuted an online media report alleging the attacks and killing of Nigerians in the country.

It urged the public to refrain from interfacing with faceless groups or individuals who invest shamelessly in propagating irritants injurious to the cordial diplomatic relations between Nigeria and Kenya.

The Commission described the story as a concoction replete with falsehood and urged Nigerians in Kenya to go about their activities within the provisions of the laws of the host country.

In a statement issued in Nairobi on Saturday,

It said that it remained resolute in executing its responsibilities and functions with every sense of professionalism and patriotism to Nigeria and to Nigerians.

“A parody news item released by an online platform on Aug. 31 and captioned `Nigerians in Kenya have raised alarm over targeted killings…is a concoction replete with falsehood and unfounded allegations.

“The Nigerian High Commission in Kenya is not irked by the falsehood and frivolous allegations and will continue to conduct its statutory obligations on behalf of Nigeria and Nigerians in Kenya.

“The High Commission, in line with statutory obligations, is devoted to the proper treatment of Nigerian nationals in Kenya and acts expeditiously on their behalf.” It stated.

It further stated that contrary to claims of extrajudicial killings of Nigerians in Kenya by police operatives, there is no such incident and that Nigerians have been supported where necessary to engage the host authorities in line with local laws.

