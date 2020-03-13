Kenya confirms first coronavirus case, bans public gatherings

By NewsDesk,

The Kenyan Government has confirmed incidence of index coronavirus case in the country and subsequently issued ban on public gatherings with aim to curb further spread of the deadly infection and protect lives of it’s people.

It stated that the case, which is the first in East Africa, was of a Kenyan woman who had travelled into the country from London, and that she had been quarantined as soon as she tested positive to the global pandemic.

According to the country’s Health Minister, Mutahi Kagwe, efforts were being made to find all person’s who had been on the same flight with the patient or had contact with her after arrival and prior to diagnoses, adding that teams were in place to quarantine, test and monitor such persons for a two week period, in order to nullify chances of the deadly disease further spread.

Kagwe, while addressing a news conference in the country, on Friday, assured Kenyans of the government’s commitment to assuring safety of lives and said that it was with such aim that announcement banning all public gatherings was issued.

He explained that large gatherings such as religious gatherings, sporting events, rallies or any gathering that consisted a crowd of people would negate government efforts to curb spread of the novel virus, adding that support from the people was needed for government to successfully overcome coronavirus threat.

The minister, who revealed that the 27 year old patient was stable and had shown signs of improvement, stressed that Kenyans were needed to help themselves and the government by abiding with the ban, as well as embracing personal hygiene methods as means of preventing further incidence of the viral infection.

“Going forward there will be some inconveniences that citizens are going to experience, we urge Kenyans to persevere and support our Government as we do our best to curb possible spread of this deadly virus”, he said.

“Adequate facilities, processes and procedures are in place, but citizens need to embrace proper personal hygiene. Wash your hands properly and regularly. Use hand sanitizer. Report to the nearest hospital if you are feeling unwell”.

Kagwe expressed his hope and belief that the East African nation would overcome coronavirus and said that the government would leave no stone unturned to ensure that the people of Kenya are kept safe and coronavirus free.