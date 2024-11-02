Kemi Badenoch emerges Conservative party leader

The United Kingdom (UK) based Nigerian female lawmaker, Kemi Badenoch, has won the race to be the next leader of the Conservative Party.

The 44-year-old North West Essex MP has been declared the winner of the months-long contest, beating Robert Jenrick.

During the contest, Badenoch received 53,806 votes to Jenrick who polled 41,388 votes

Who will make up her shadow cabinet is not clear, but she has suggested that all those who ran to be leader against her should be involved.

However, James Cleverly revealed the day before the results that he would be returning to the backbenches.

Speaking after her win, Badenoch thanked the other candidates, saying the party had come through the campaign “more united”.

The new leader went on to say the party’s first duty as opposition was to hold Labour to account – and also to prepare for government by the time of the next election.

She then went on to criticise previous Conservative administrations.

“Our party is critical to the success of our country,” Badenoch added.

“But to be heard, we have to be honest, honest about the fact that we made mistakes, honest about the fact that we let standards slip.

“The time has come to tell the truth, to stand up for our principles, to plan for our future, to reset our politics and our thinking, and to give our party and our country the new start that they deserve.

“It is time to get down to business. It is time to renew.”

Badenoch: ‘We let standards slip’