Kemi Badenoch accuses Starmer for mismanaging UK’s economy

British Conservative leader, Kemi Badenoch, has accused Prime Minister Keir Starmer for mismanaging the United Kingdom’s economy, claiming that his financial incompetence poses a threat to the country’s economic recovery.

Badenoch, who pointed out that the Labour leader is lacking in all sectors, said the country is now spending more on debt than on schools and hospitals, which was Starmer’s administration’s mandate.

The Conservative leader challenged Starmer’s government after an argument erupted between the oppositions during the Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) on Wednesday.

Speaking at the panel, Badenoch told the MPs: “His budget means fewer jobs, lower growth, and higher borrowing costs,” and she asked whether Chancellor Rachel Reeves was planning to raise taxes in a March mini-budget. Badenoch said the Office for Budget Responsibility “found no such black hole” and said two-thirds of businesses have complained they will need to raise prices as a result of Labour’s first budget, which raised national insurance costs for employers.

“The prime minister claims he has full confidence in Rachel Reeves, but the markets clearly do not,” she said, adding: “Labour congratulated themselves on having the first female chancellor, instead of ensuring they had somebody who was qualified for the job.”

The Conservative leader also highlighted that the PM has lost two ministers in as many months, with the resignation of city minister Tulip Siddiq, and the resignation of transport minister Louise Haigh at the end of November due to an historic fraud conviction.

Defending his chancellor, the prime minister said the government’s fiscal rules were “iron-clad”, and the government “can’t just tax and spend our way out of [the] problems”. And he said Reeves would be chancellor for “many, many years to come”.

Starmer described Badenoch’s attacks as “economic vandals and fantasists”, adding his focus was on growth. “They flatlined the economy and left us with the worst cost of living crisis in living history and a £22bn black hole, so I won’t be taking lessons on the economy from them,” he said.

Sir Keir dismissed Badenoch’s insults as “cheap political points” and compared the resignations to the actions of the current Conservative shadow foreign secretary, Priti Patel, who remained in post as home secretary despite being found to have breached the ministerial code.

Recent market turbulence has meant the cost of servicing UK debt has risen, and the last few days have seen pressures on the public finances increase, after government borrowing costs hit their highest level for several years.