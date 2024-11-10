Kekere-Ekun promises judicial independence, others before retirement

Amid lack of trust against the Nigerian judicial system, the new Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has promised to uphold and strengthen judiciary independence in the country.

Kekere-Ekun added that under her leadership, the country will experience high judicial standard while fostering an environment where the rule of law prevails.

She gave the assurance yesterday during a Special Dinner organized in her honour as second female Chief Justice of Nigeria, by the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at Lagos House, Marina.

Kekere-Ekun, who said she is deeply touched by the show of love by the Lagos State Government, commended Governor Sanwo-Olu and the previous governor for their commitment to the judiciary and infrastructure.

The Chief Judge promised to uphold the rights of people and ensure equity and justice as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“My recent appointment as the Chief Justice of Nigeria is a role I did not take likely. Indeed, I appreciate that I have a very heavy responsibility on my shoulders. It is a call to lead, inspire, and champion the integrity of our judiciary. I am committed to upholding the high standard of our judiciary, promoting judicial independence, and fostering an environment where the rule of law prevails,” she added.

During the dinner, Sanwo-Olu expressed confidence that the new Chief Justice will not see the judiciary as just an arm of government but as a gatekeeper of justice, protector of the rights of the citizens, and defender of the constitution.

The Governor said the tenure of Justice Kekere-Ekun as the Chief Justice of Nigeria will be marked by the sharp intellect, depth of insight, and unwavering commitment to the spirit of the law for which she built a lifelong reputation, noting that her ascension to the highest judicial office in Nigeria speaks powerfully to the boundless potential of women and to the fact that excellence in leadership knows no gender.

The dinner was attended by Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun; First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; former Lagos State Governor and Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola; Justice Kekere-Ekun’s husband, Mr. Akin Kekere-Ekun; Minister of Justice and. Attorney-General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Fagbemi; Justices of Supreme Court; Judges from Court of Appeal and federal and state high courts; legal practitioners; traditional and political leaders, among others.

Sanwo-Olu said the dinner, where two Lagosians, Justice Habeeb Abiru of the Supreme Court and Justice Lawal Akapo of the Court of Appeal, were also celebrated for their recent elevation, is a celebration of the place of Lagos in the development of jurisprudence in Nigeria, noting that Lagos has produced many of the finest legal minds Nigeria has seen on the Bar and the Bench.

He said, “We celebrate not only your achievements but the significance of your leadership for every woman in Nigeria, for every young girl who dreams of a life of impact. Your ascension speaks powerfully to the boundless potential of women and to the fact that excellence in leadership knows no gender.

“Justice Kekere-Ekun ascension to the highest judicial office in the land tells every young girl, every aspiring woman leader in our nation, that they too can achieve the very best, that they can lead, decide, and redefine what is possible.

“At a time when Nigeria faces many challenges, your leadership of the judiciary is a steadying force and a comforting presence, one that will bring renewed strength to the pursuit of justice, equity, and fairness.

“Beyond the law, you have been a role model for many, embodying dignity, humility, and strength. As you carry forward this sacred duty, may you find strength in your roots, may you draw inspiration from the legacy of all who have come before you, may you raise judicial standards to unprecedented heights, and may you continue to lead with integrity and vision.

“I am pleased to note that Justice Kekere-Ekun has made judicial welfare one of the pillars of her leadership of the Supreme Court, and I have no doubt in my mind that the Lagos reform model will serve as a credible template for national judicial reform. We are indeed proud to have a daughter of Lagos spearheading what will no doubt come to be known as a golden age for the Nigerian judicial system.

“All of us who are in positions of leadership in the three arms of government, as we wine and dine tonight, let us strengthen our resolve to play our part in deepening collaboration, to strengthen this cherished democracy of ours.”

Also speaking, Governor Dapo Abiodun, ex-Governor Babatunde Fashola, and other speakers praised Justice Kekere-Ekun for her courage and high level of integrity both at the Bar and the Bench, especially as a Judge at Magistrate Court, High Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court before being appointed as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.