Keffi Health college inducts 62 medical laboratory technicians

The management of the College of Health Sciences and Technology, Keffi, has inducted not less than 62 medical laboratory technicians of the institution into practice. The induction which was done by the Medical Laboratory Council of Nigeria at a ceremony took place on Tuesday.

The institution provost, Suleiman Mohammed, urged the inductees to work in line with the tenets of the profession adding that the 9th induction and licensing ceremony would provide them the opportunity to operate freely without any interference.

He, however, appealed to the registrar and the governing board of the council to look into a possible upward review of the admission index of the college.

He said that the review had become necessary because the institution is the only health training institution around Nasarawa State, Benue, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), causing an influx of students.

Mohammed appreciated the Medical Laboratory Council having a good working relationship with the college, saying that ”The stronger the relationship, the better for all stakeholders,”

