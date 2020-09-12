Kebbi women pray for divine intervention against insecurity, flooding

Speaking at the occasion, the wife of the state Governo, Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, who was the convener of the prayers sessoon, appreciated the efforts of the participating women.
The governor’s wife, who was represented by Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Development, Hajiya Zara’u Abubakar-Wali called on Muslim Ummah to devote themselves to the service of Allah.
Shinkafi-Bagudu, through a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, yesterday by Special Adviser to state Governor on Media, Yahaya Sarki, said that the exercise was jointly carried out in the state.
In her speech, the Kebbi State Amirah of FOMWAN, Hauwa Abubakar said they embarked on the prayers in consultation with the wife of the State governor as a contribution to national prosperity.
Abubakar said: “When calamities of this nature happened, it is always better to repent and seek forgiveness from almighty Allah, as returning back to Him is the only way out of every calamity.
“Such recitation and prayers shall continue every week as directed by the wife of the governor, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, the Khadimatudeen.
“We pray Allah to accept these Ibadat of ours and bring an end to all forms of calamities, disasters and difficulties ravaging the entire nation.”