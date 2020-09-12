Kebbi women pray for divine intervention against insecurity, flooding

As a contribution to the fight against insecurity in Kebbi State, the women were said to have converged to seek divine intervention against flooding and insecurity in the country.

The women, under the aegis of Women Islamic Groups, were said to have completed a three-day joint Quranic recitation and prayers to appease God almighty to salvage Nigeria particularly from natural disasters.

Some of the organisations present at the session were conducted by Islamic groups such as Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN), Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Women-in-Dawa, JTI, Initiative for Muslim Women in Nigeria (IMWON) and Nasrul-lahi-li Fathom Society of Nigeria (NAFSAT).