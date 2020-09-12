Report on Interest
under logo

JUST IN: Lagos boat mishap death toll jumps to 15

The Guild

Pelosi to set up $2trn coronavirus stimulus fund monitoring…

The Guild

Just In: Buhari renames Delta railway complex after former…

The Guild
MetroNews

Kebbi women pray for divine intervention against insecurity, flooding

By News Desk

By The Guild
As a contribution to the fight against insecurity in Kebbi State, the women were said to have converged to seek divine intervention against flooding and insecurity in the country.
The women, under the aegis of Women Islamic Groups, were said to have completed a three-day joint Quranic recitation and prayers to appease God almighty to salvage Nigeria particularly from natural disasters.
Some of the organisations present at the session were conducted by Islamic groups such as Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN), Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Women-in-Dawa, JTI, Initiative for Muslim Women in Nigeria (IMWON) and Nasrul-lahi-li Fathom Society of Nigeria (NAFSAT).

Speaking at the occasion, the wife of the state Governo, Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, who was the convener of the prayers sessoon, appreciated the efforts of the participating women.

The governor’s wife, who was represented by Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Development, Hajiya Zara’u Abubakar-Wali called on Muslim Ummah to devote themselves to the service of Allah.

Shinkafi-Bagudu, through a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, yesterday by Special Adviser to state Governor on Media, Yahaya Sarki, said that the exercise was jointly carried out in the state.

In her speech, the Kebbi State Amirah of FOMWAN, Hauwa Abubakar said they embarked on the prayers in consultation with the wife of the State governor as a contribution to national prosperity.

Abubakar said: “When calamities of this nature happened, it is always better to repent and seek forgiveness from almighty Allah, as returning back to Him is the only way out of every calamity.

“Such recitation and prayers shall continue every week as directed by the wife of the governor, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, the Khadimatudeen.

“We pray Allah to accept these Ibadat of ours and bring an end to all forms of calamities, disasters and difficulties ravaging the entire nation.”

The Guild 1612 posts 15 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.